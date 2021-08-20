Karachi’s Boat Basin to be turned into a food street

The ultimate Karachi food hub Boat Basin is all set to be revamped as a food street. The popularity of the place among the masses is a testament to its diverse cuisines and scrumptious food.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited Boat Basin on Friday along with Sindh CM Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi and Project Director of Neighbourhood Project Karamullah Waqasi.

During the visit, they reviewed the ongoing development works at Boat Basin and was briefed about the food street.

Turning to his Twitter handle, Barrister Murtaza Wahab posted updates about the area.

"Visited the area around boat basin along with Waqar Mehdi, Karamullah Waqasi & KNIP officials to oversee the development plan of #SindhGovt to develop a food street, pedestrian trail & a piazza in the area #KarachiWorks", he tweeted.

Furthermore, Wahab gave orders to renovate the area and start its construction. A walking track and more facilities would be built too.

Earlier on August 11, he had directed the KMC land department to make arrangements regarding computerising land records.

Wahab was appointed administrator of the KMC on August 5. He was appointed following orders by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.