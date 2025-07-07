Madrassa student pregnant after sexual abuse by Imam Masjid in Kabirwala

KABIRWALA – Another disturbing incident of sexual abuse surfaced in Kabirwala area of Khanewal district, where an Imam Masjid is accused of sexually abusing a female student.

As per FIR, Imam allegedly preyed on 10 girls, with one girl reportedly becoming pregnant as a result. The incident surfaced after the family of a female student filed a complaint with the local police.

The complainant, Muhammad Yaseen told cops that his niece was studying at Masjid Rehmaniya Karam Pur, had been returning home late for several days. On June 24th, when she failed to return home at the usual time, her family asked her in detail.

The family members later visited seminary to meet Imam, Qari Muti-ur-Rahman who was involved in sexual activity with girl. The victim later admitted being sexually abused by Imam, as the accused used to threaten her. The girl further disclosed that she had been threatened and coerced into silence for fear of losing her honor.

A case has been registered against the Imam as authorities urged masses to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of their children.

This distressing incident shows urgent need for oversight of innocent children studying in religious institutions.