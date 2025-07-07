Per Tola Gold Price dips by Rs2,500 in Pakistan amid global downturn

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw significant decline on Monday in line with international markets.

According to All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold fell by Rs2,500 per tola, bringing the new rate down to Rs353,000 in the local bullion market. The price of 10 grams of gold also registered a drop of Rs2,143, now priced at Rs302,640.

Gold Rates in Pakistan – July 7, 2025

Gold Type Price Change New Price Per Tola -Rs2,500 Rs353,000 10 Grams -Rs2,143 Rs302,640

The latest figures shows negative trend in upward trend seen over the past week, when gold prices had steadily increased and peaked at Rs357,000 per tola.

On the global front, gold prices also registered a decline of $25 per ounce, now standing at $3,310. Market experts suggest investors remain cautious, as volatility in both local and global markets could lead to further fluctuations in gold prices.