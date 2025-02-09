Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 February 2025

Gold rates in Pakistan hovered at Rs299,000 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion settled at Rs256,344 on February 9, 2025 Sunday.

22-karat gold was priced at 269,900 per tola, 21-karat gold at 257,500 and 18-karat gold at 220,925.

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 9 Feb 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs299,000 10 Grams Rs256,344

Pakistan Gold prices