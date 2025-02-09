Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 February 2025

Gold rates in Pakistan hovered at Rs299,000 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion settled at Rs256,344 on February 9, 2025 Sunday.

22-karat gold was priced at 269,900 per tola, 21-karat gold at 257,500 and 18-karat gold at 220,925.

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 9 Feb 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs299,000
10 Grams Rs256,344

Pakistan Gold prices

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs299,000 Rs256,344
Islamabad Rs299,000 Rs256,344
Lahore Rs299,000 Rs256,344
Multan Rs299,000 Rs256,344
Peshawar Rs299,000 Rs256,344

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 Feb 2025

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 281.1
Euro EUR 290 292.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.25 308
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search