Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 February 2025

Gold rates in Pakistan hovered at Rs299,000 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion settled at Rs256,344 on February 9, 2025 Sunday.
22-karat gold was priced at 269,900 per tola, 21-karat gold at 257,500 and 18-karat gold at 220,925.
These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.
Gold Rates Today 9 Feb 2025
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Tola
|Rs299,000
|10 Grams
|Rs256,344
Pakistan Gold prices
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs299,000
|Rs256,344
|Islamabad
|Rs299,000
|Rs256,344
|Lahore
|Rs299,000
|Rs256,344
|Multan
|Rs299,000
|Rs256,344
|Peshawar
|Rs299,000
|Rs256,344
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 Feb 2025