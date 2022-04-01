Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 April 2022

08:09 AM | 1 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 April 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 134,100 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs  114,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 105,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.122,924.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Karachi PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Islamabad PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Peshawar PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Quetta PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Sialkot PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Attock PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Gujranwala PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Jehlum PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Multan PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Bahawalpur PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Gujrat PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Nawabshah PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Chakwal PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Hyderabad PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Nowshehra PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Sargodha PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Faisalabad PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721
Mirpur PKR 134,100 PKR 1,721

