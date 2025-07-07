Eminent media strategist Asim Siddique earns PhD in software engineering

LAHORE – Muhammad Asim Siddique, a prominent digital media expert and currently General Manager and Head of Digital Media at SAMAA TV, has completed his PhD in Software Engineering from the prestigious University of Technology Malaysia (UTM), which ranks among the top 200 universities in the world.

Dr. Asim Siddique’s research focused on regression testing and software testing, crucial components in ensuring the reliability of modern software systems, particularly within the evolving domain of Artificial Intelligence.

His academic contributions include two published research papers, with two more currently in the pipeline, adding meaningful value to the global discourse on software quality assurance.

During his PhD tenure from 2021 to 2025, he was also actively involved in student leadership, serving as the President of the International Students Society and the President of the International Students Society Pakistan at UTM, where he played a vital role in fostering academic and cultural engagement among diverse student communities.

In the media industry, Mr Asim Siddique has held key managerial roles at several prominent outlets, gaining recognition for his innovative approach to digital content, data-driven strategies, and platform growth.

At SAMAA Digital, he leads end-to-end operations in digital media production, editorial strategy, social media management, content optimization, data analytics, and digital marketing.

Known for his sharp insights on technology, AI, economic trends, and national security, Dr. Asim Siddique continues to bridge the gap between traditional journalism and emerging digital ecosystems.

His PhD marks not just a personal milestone but also reinforces the critical message that in the era of AI and digital disruption, continuous learning is no longer optional—it is essential.