At least 35 suspects held for harassing, molesting female TikToker in Lahore

LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital have apprehended at least 35 suspects, amid the operation, for assaulting and molesting a female Tiktoker during the country’s Independence Day at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Reports in local media quoting sources cited that the detained suspects have been shifted to Lari Ada police station. They were picked up during raids in Ravi Road, Badami Bagh, Lari Adda, and Shafiqabad in Lahore.

The faces of detained men will be matched with the culprits in different videos of the incident.

An operation is underway to arrest all suspects involved in the gruesome incident of harassment of a woman at Minar Pakistan as cops have already approached NADRA to identify the accused.

Police have also released a WhatsApp number to provide information about the suspects involved in the assault of a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on the country’s Independence Day.

Any person who is aware of suspects involved in the heinous crime can contact 03099911911, announced Punjab police who guaranteed the secrecy of informants.

Hundreds of men could be seen picking up the woman and throwing her up in the air as the incident has drawn condemnation across the country, which has been struggling to deal with violence against women.

On Wednesday, CCPO Lahore, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the suspects were being identified through clips of the incident shared on social media. A number of footage along with pictures had been sent to the NADRA to ascertain their identities.

Meanwhile, DIG investigation Shariq Jamal Khan has formed a special investigation led by SSP to probe the incident which has triggered a debate about Pakistan’s failure to protect women.

What actually happened at Minar-e-Pakistan? Watch exclusive interview of the victim here: