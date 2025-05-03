Is YouTube really getting banned in Pakistan? Here’s what PTA says amid speculations

ISLAMABAD – Hostilities between arch-rival Pakistan and India are all-time high after Pahalgam attack, and now concerns have spilled over into the digital domain. With several Pakistani YouTube channels reportedly blocked in India, there is buzz about a potential YouTube ban in Pakistan as well.

Viral posts on WhatsApp, Facebook and other groups falsely claim that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has ordered internet service providers to restrict access to the video-sharing platform.

These claims reference an alleged PTA notice citing court directives and public sentiment as justification for the ban. However, fact-checking reveals that these claims are entirely false. No such order has been issued by the PTA in 2025. The images being shared are actually recycled from 2011, a year when YouTube was temporarily blocked in Pakistan during nationwide protests over blasphemous content.

YouTube Ban

The country’s telecom authority has not released any new statement indicating a ban or restriction on YouTube. The federal government has also remained silent on any such directive.

Digital rights experts warn that the spread of misinformation in an already volatile regional climate can heighten public anxiety and foster distrust. They are urging social media users to verify the authenticity of any claims before sharing them further.