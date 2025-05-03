Bad News for Cloned, Patched iPhone users in Pakistan as PTA warns of legal action

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani market saw huge numbers of patched and cloned phones with fake IMEI numbers as prices of original phones are sky high, but it will end of this malpractice as warning has been issued against illegal devices.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority reiterated its strong stance against the use of illegal and unregistered mobile devices, warning citizens of strict penalties under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

In a recent public announcement, the authority reminded mobile users that devices with tampered or cloned IMEI numbers are considered illegal. Those using these phones can face up to three years imprisonment and fine of up to Rs10lac.

To deal with this menace, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is authorized to take legal action, including seizing non-compliant phones. The telecom authority also emphasized role of its Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS) in ensuring only genuine, PTA-approved mobile devices are allowed to operate on Pakistan’s cellular networks.

Consumers are urged to verify the authenticity of their phones and avoid purchasing devices that do not bear official PTA approval.

Check If Your Mobile Phone is Legal in Pakistan

First, visit official portal at: https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk

Then, you can send IMEI number via SMS to 8484

Use PTA Device Registration Guide app available on Android

With rising concerns over illegal imports and phone cloning, PTA’s continued enforcement serves as a warning to both users and retailers. The agency encourages the public to remain cautious and verify their devices to avoid service disruptions or legal consequences.