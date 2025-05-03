Govt announces 10 Holidays for THESE Schools amid heatwave alert

MUZAFFARABAD – The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir officially declared 10-day holiday for all religious schools (Madaris) in the region amid scorching heat.

A notification issued by Directorate of Religious Affairs confirmed decision in response to extreme heat conditions currently affecting the area. As per the notification, the religious schools in Muzaffarabad and across Azad Kashmir will remain closed for ten days to provide relief to students and staff.

All religious schools must adhere to the instructions immediately, with the government urging swift implementation of the announcement. The break is aimed at ensuring the well-being of students during the intense summer heat.

Summer Holidays 2025

The government reiterated health and safety of the students as top priority, particularly during adverse weather conditions. The holidays will provide students and staff with much-needed respite before schools reopen.