Karachi University declares BCom Part II Annual Exams 2020 result (Check Results)

08:40 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Karachi University declares BCom Part II Annual Exams 2020 result (Check Results)
Share

KARACHI – The University of Karachi Tuesday declared the result of BCom (Regular and External) Part-II and both parts Annual Examination 2020.

According to a gazette issued, 13, 573 candidates were registered of which 12, 891 students appeared in exams of BCom (Regular). As many as 8, 622 students fail to clear their exams. The overall pass percentage stands at 33.12%.

Anam Iqbal, daughter of Muhammad Iqbal of Sir Syed Government Girls College, having seat number 920552, clinched overall first position by securing 1,106 marks out of a total of 1,400.

The second position was bagged by Aqsa d/o Altaf Hussain from Government College of Commerce and Economics having seat number 920840 whereas Asad Ali son of Muhammad Hussain of Tabani’s College having seat number 915871 secured the third position.

  Bcom by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd

  Bcom1 by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd

More From This Category
Global efforts needed for economic uplift of ...
07:48 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Pakistan President filled with remorse for using ...
09:02 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
AJK Election Commission reviews amendments in ...
08:02 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Punjab Governor announces to contest next general ...
08:21 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Saudi Arabia extends visa validity for expats of ...
06:04 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Pakistan likely to hike electricity tariff by ...
05:42 PM | 30 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani model apologises over photoshoot at Kartarpur gurdwara
09:53 PM | 30 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr