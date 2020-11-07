IHC dismisses customs petition seeking inquiry against Ayyan Ali

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday dismissed the petition of the Customs department to initiate a new dollar smuggling inquiry against former model Ayyan Ali.

Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani of the IHC announced the reserved verdict.

Earlier In 2016, a Customs court had rejected the department’s application to initiate inquiry against Dollar girl Ayyan Ali in the money laundering case. Customs claimed that she was smuggling dollars and challenged the decision in the high court.

In March 2015, the Dubai-born Pakistani model was arrested at the old Islamabad airport. She was charged as an attempt to smuggle $506,800 to the United Arab Emirates. She was indicted by the Customs court however, she pleaded not guilty.