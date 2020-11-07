CTD guns down 2 suspected militants in Punjab, seize weapons
02:40 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Share
DERA GHAZI KHAN – The Counter-Terrorism Department on Saturday kills two suspected militants in an encounter near Dera Ghazi Khan.
Two suspects managed to flee the scene.
According to a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, the alleged militants belonged to a banned outfit.
The suspects were planning an attack on law enforcement agencies, he added.
Officials recovered ammunition and hand grenades from the suspects.
- Protest rally demands govt to declare Punjabi compulsory subject in ...08:43 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Second Covid-19 wave — Punjab University implements work from home ...07:18 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Islamabad bank manager caught sexually harassing female staff07:15 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Everyone in Punjab to get Rs1m health insurance by 2021: PM Imran07:01 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- China signs contracts to buy commodities from Pakistan06:53 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Anne Hathaway apologizes after backlash over ‘The Witches’ portrayal of limb ...
05:10 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Johnny Depp forced to resign from Fantastic Beasts franchise01:35 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Maya Ali pens heartfelt note for mother12:36 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- #FashionInspiration: Top 5 Instagram looks of the week12:02 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020