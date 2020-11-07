CTD guns down 2 suspected militants in Punjab, seize weapons
02:40 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
CTD guns down 2 suspected militants in Punjab, seize weapons
DERA GHAZI KHAN – The Counter-Terrorism Department on Saturday kills two suspected militants in an encounter near Dera Ghazi Khan.

Two suspects managed to flee the scene.

According to a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, the alleged militants belonged to a banned outfit.

The suspects were planning an attack on law enforcement agencies, he added.

Officials recovered ammunition and hand grenades from the suspects.

 

