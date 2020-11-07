PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir arrested over NAB office 'attack'
LAHORE – PML-N Lahore General Secretary Imran Nazir has been taken into police custody as his car allegedly spotted at NAB office during the attack on PML-N leader appearance on August 12.

SP Model Town Dost Mohammad said the police intercepted Nazir at the Model Town Link Road after receiving confirmation from the Lahore Safe City Authority.

PML-N leader's car had been identified through safe city cameras for in the NAB attack case, CTO Hamid Abid confirmed.

PML-N vice-president also tweets after the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League leader, she called the arrest as a preemptive attack.

Speaking with media, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that he was told that his car was used stone pelting at NAB during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz in a land case.

The case was initially registered two months ago.

A clash erupted between outraged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and police as party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz reached National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office regarding a case of illegal transfer of 200 acres of land in Raiwind.

Maryam Nawaz arrives in a convoy accompanied by Jati Umrah to the NAB office. Later the party workers tried to break the barriers outside the office.

In order to control the situation, police resorted to aerial firing, shelling and baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd. Numbers of protesters including women were arrested.

 

 

 

 

 

 

