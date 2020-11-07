Pakistan Army chief inspects logistic installations of Lahore Corps

LAHORE – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited logistic installations of Lahore Corps, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The Army chief was quoted by the military’s media wing as saying that efficient and smooth logistics will enhance the overall operational readiness and response capacity against adventurism by our enemy.

Chief of Logistic Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Quartermaster General Lt Gen Aamir Abbasi, & Commander 4 Corps Lt Gen Majid Ehsan, were also present on the occasion.