AMD announces the launch of Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card

AMD is all set to take on Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series with the revelation of its latest series of graphics cards - the Radeon RX 6000 series. As of Thursday, AMD announced the big news. The RX 6000 series has a forward-looking approach as it runs on AMD’s RDNA2 gaming architecture and competing with Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series graphics cards in the 1440p,4K, and 8K gaming scenes.

There were several terminology differences noted by Gizmodo in their report between AMD and Nvidia’s graphics cards line. However, it may be trickier to make exact comparisons at the moment between things like AMD’s computer units versus Nvidia’s CUDA cores.

According to AMD, the Radeon RX 6000 series comprises of the 6800, 6800 XT, and 6900 XT graphics cards. The RTX 6900 XT contains 80 compute units, a 2015 MHz game clock, 128 MB infinity cache, and 16 GB GDDR6 memory. Moving on, the RX 6800 XT has 72 compute units, a 2015 MHz game clock, 128 MB of infinity cache, and a memory of 16 GB GDDR6. Lastly, the RX 6800 has 60 compute units, an 1815 MHz game clock, 128 MB infinity cache, and a memory of 16 GB GDDR6.

In a report by The Verge, it was revealed that the 6700 XT takes aim at Nvidia’s RTX 3080, offering both 4K and 1440p gaming performance, which is equivalent or exceeds the RTX 3080 but retails at $50 less.

Moreover, in terms of stats, the 6800 model lacks a base as it has no previous benchmarks compared to Nvidia’s RTX 3070. However, we shall learn more about the new graphics card in the weeks to come. The Verge further adds that the RX 6900 XT, a direct competitor to Nvidia’s RTX 3090, is ready for 8K gaming. However, it is more likely to be readily used as a replacement for Nvidia’s Titan RTX cards.

The AMD’s Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT will be on sale from November 18 for $579 and $649, respectively. The Radon RX 6900 XT is expected to launch on December 8 for $999.