Anne Hathaway apologizes after backlash over ‘The Witches’ portrayal of limb difference

Anne Hathaway has issued an apology after recieving backlash over ‘The Witches’ portrayal of limb difference.

The disability community was upset and disappointed at the portrayal of the character’s three-fingered hands to indicate evil.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a statement saying: "I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches."

She continued: "Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for."

"As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused," she continued. "I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened."

Hathway essayed the role of ‘The Grand High Witch’ in the remake of Roald Dahl's darkly comic 1983 novel. The plot follows the story of an orphan who finds himself fighting against witches who hate children.

