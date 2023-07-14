Search

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 14, 2023

08:24 AM | 14 Jul, 2023
Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 14, 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (14 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Karachi PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Islamabad PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Peshawar PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Quetta PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Sialkot PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Attock PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Gujranwala PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Jehlum PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Multan PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Bahawalpur PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Gujrat PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Nawabshah PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Chakwal PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Hyderabad PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Nowshehra PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Sargodha PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Faisalabad PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Mirpur PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 14, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.9 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.2 74
Australian Dollar AUD 191 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.93 749.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.34 917.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.56 175.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 724.56 732.56
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 315.27 317.77
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

