Gold prices drop by 1,300 rupees per tola in Pakistan

The price of gold has seen another decline in Pakistan, continuing a trend of falling rates. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of a single tola of gold has dropped by 1,300 rupees, bringing it to 344,500 rupees.

In addition to this, the price of 10 grams of gold has also decreased by 1,114 rupees, now standing at 295,353 rupees.

Meanwhile, the global gold market has also experienced a decline, with prices falling by 13 dollars, now equivalent to 3,263 rupees per gram.

This latest dip in the gold market is part of ongoing fluctuations, with both domestic and international markets showing continued volatility.