6 March 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola & 10 grams in Pakistan

By News Desk
8:29 am | May 6, 2025
Gold Prices Rise For Third Consecutive Day

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up to an unprecedented level, marking surge in line with the bullish global market trend.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold in the local market jumped by Rs7,800 per tola, settling at a record-high of Rs350,000. The rate for 10 grams of gold also saw a notable rise, increasing by Rs6,687 to Rs300,068.

The latest surge comes after a weekend decline, where gold had dipped by Rs2,300 per tola on Saturday, closing at Rs342,200. The price increase has been attributed to strong gains in the international bullion market.

Today Gold Price

Gold Type New Price Price Change
24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs350,000 Rs7,800
24K Gold (Per 10g) Rs300,068 Rs6,687

As of Monday, gold prices remained uniform across major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, with each reporting the following rates:

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs350,000 Rs3,425
Lahore Rs350,000 Rs3,425
Islamabad Rs350,000 Rs3,425
Peshawar Rs350,000 Rs3,425
Quetta Rs350,000 Rs3,425
Sialkot Rs350,000 Rs3,425
Hyderabad Rs350,000 Rs3,425
Faisalabad Rs350,000 Rs3,425

Silver prices also reflected the upward momentum in the precious metals market. The rate for silver per tola increased by Rs43, bringing the new price to Rs3,425.

Analysts suggest that ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties are driving investors toward safe-haven assets like gold, contributing to the sharp uptick in prices globally and locally.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

