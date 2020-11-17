Today's gold rates in Pakistan—17 November 2020
09:04 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,900 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs95,900 at the opening of trading.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs87,908, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,574 at the opening of the market.
|City
|Gold-24K-Per Tola
|Silver-Per Tola
|Lahore
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Karachi
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Quetta
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Attock
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Multan
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,900
|PKR 1,464
