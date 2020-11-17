Today's gold rates in Pakistan—17 November 2020
Web Desk
09:04 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—17 November 2020
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,900 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs95,900 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs87,908, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,574 at the opening of the market.

City Gold-24K-Per Tola Silver-Per Tola
Lahore PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Karachi PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Islamabad PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Peshawar PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Quetta PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Sialkot PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Attock PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Gujranwala PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Jehlum PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Multan PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Bahawalpur PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Gujrat PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Nawabshah PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Chakwal PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Hyderabad PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Nowshehra PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Sargodha PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Faisalabad PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464
Mirpur PKR 111,900 PKR 1,464

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—17 November 2020
09:04 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—16 November 2020
09:01 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—15 November 2020
09:55 AM | 15 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—14 November 2020
09:26 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—13 November 2020
11:44 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Live open market Gold and Silver Rates in ...
04:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza celebrates 34th birthday with family
08:14 PM | 16 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr