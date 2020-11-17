Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-November-17- Updated 09:00 AM
Web Desk
09:06 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-November-17- Updated 09:00 AM
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 17, 2020 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 112 114.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 399.3 401.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 118 120
China Yuan CNY 23.95 24.1
Danish Krone DKK 24.25 24.55
Euro EUR 184 186.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.25 17.5
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 491 493.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.05 38.4
NewZealand Dollar NZD 100.15 100.85
Norwegians Krone NOK 16.95 17.2
Omani Riyal OMR 404.5 406.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.9 43.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.35 42
Singapore Dollar SGD 115 117
Swedish Korona SEK 17.6 17.85
Swiss Franc CHF 166.8 167.7
Thai Bhat THB 5.05 5.15
U.A.E Dirham AED 42.45 43
UK Pound Sterling GBP 203.5 207
US Dollar ‎USD 157.5 158.5

More From This Category
Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates ...
09:06 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates ...
09:10 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates ...
10:01 AM | 15 Nov, 2020
Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates ...
10:15 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates ...
03:31 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza celebrates 34th birthday with family
08:14 PM | 16 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr