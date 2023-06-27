Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 27, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
