Gold prices dip in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan 11 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 11 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

