AL Noor Orchard West Marina residential plot prices increased and Orchard Block D Ballot date, due date announced
Web Desk
02:08 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
AL Noor Orchard West Marina residential plot prices increased and Orchard Block D Ballot date, due date announced
Share

LAHORE – The management of Al Jalil Developers has decided to conduct balloting of Al Noor Orchard Block – D on 1st Feb, 2021 

All the clients/investors are informed to clear all due installments and Ballot amount by 20th Jan 2021, to be eligible to participate in the ballot in the balloting of D- Block.

Clients interested in premium location(s) will have to pay partial advance payment against location charges in addition to ballot amount. 

It is advised to register any available inventory of Al Noor Orchard Block – D by 20th Jan, 2020 to avoid any inconvenience.  

The prices of Al Noor Orchard - WEST MARINA residential plots have been revised (increased) and shall be effective and applicable from 21st Dec 2020 as follows:

Plot Size Existing Price  New Price

03 Marla 1,600,000  1,700,000

05 Marla 2,500,000  2,650,000

10 Marla 4,250,000  4,600,000

01 Kanal  7,000,000  7,500,000

More From This Category
Army chief, DG ISI call on Imran Khan at PM House ...
05:57 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistan demands action over unabated Indian ...
04:52 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistan to launch new e-passport service on ...
04:31 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Quaid Day: Pakistan celebrates 145th birth ...
04:10 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
It was Ishaq Dar who ‘wanted to be’ on ...
03:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
New oil, gas reserves discovered in KPK: OGDCL
02:41 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from Surf Excel claiming its the ultimate ...
06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr