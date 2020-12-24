AL Noor Orchard West Marina residential plot prices increased and Orchard Block D Ballot date, due date announced
LAHORE – The management of Al Jalil Developers has decided to conduct balloting of Al Noor Orchard Block – D on 1st Feb, 2021
All the clients/investors are informed to clear all due installments and Ballot amount by 20th Jan 2021, to be eligible to participate in the ballot in the balloting of D- Block.
Clients interested in premium location(s) will have to pay partial advance payment against location charges in addition to ballot amount.
It is advised to register any available inventory of Al Noor Orchard Block – D by 20th Jan, 2020 to avoid any inconvenience.
The prices of Al Noor Orchard - WEST MARINA residential plots have been revised (increased) and shall be effective and applicable from 21st Dec 2020 as follows:
Plot Size Existing Price New Price
03 Marla 1,600,000 1,700,000
05 Marla 2,500,000 2,650,000
10 Marla 4,250,000 4,600,000
01 Kanal 7,000,000 7,500,000
