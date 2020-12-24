Moin Akhter remembered on 70th birth anniversary

KARACHI – Famous comedian and television personality, Moin Akhter is remembered on his 70th birth anniversary today.

Akhter was born on December 24 in 1950 in Karachi and started his acting career as a child actor at the age of 13.

The multifaceted actor made his television debut on September 6 in 1966 in a variety show on Pakistan Television (PTV) to celebrate the first Defence Day of Pakistan. He rose to fame in the era of Radio Pakistan, along with his co-actors Anwer Maqsood and Bushra Ansari.

He received acclaim for his acts not only in Pakistan, but also in India, and was highly admired by stars like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Akhter was famous with his show called Loose Talk, wherein he acted over 400 characters. He was fluent in several languages, including English, Bengali, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memon, Pashto, Gujarati and Urdu. The legendary actor was also blessed with a stunning voice.

From theatre to television, his work introduced a new era of comedy.

Akhter suffered from cardiovascular diseases for a long time; the Kalay Chor actor had multiple coronary bypass surgeries. He died due to cardiac arrest on 22nd April 2011 at about 4:30 pm at the age of 61.

The versatile actor was conferred with Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan for his services to the showbiz industry.