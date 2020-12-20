Proton launches X70 SUV crossover in Pakistan
Share
KARACHI –Al-Haj Proton has officially launched the X70 SUV in Pakistan. The top of the line variant is 1.5 liter turbocharged and comes at the price of 5.4 million.
Proton will be selling two imported variants, the Executive AWD and Premium FWD.
The Proton’s X70 crossover SUV falls in the same category as Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and MG-HS.
Proton X70 has all modern updates including a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and voice command control for aircon panoramic roof and windows and up to 5 years or 150,000kms warranty.
Volkswagen: World's largest carmaker set to enter ... 06:38 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is set to begin the production of its vehicles in Pakistan in 2022. VW ...
The front comes with razor-sharp front grille, bumper, and headlights, while the side profile resembles a standard compact crossover SUV with a high center of gravity, big wheels, and a tall body. However, the 18-inch wheel design and the chrome side-impact strips on the bottom make the side profile look a bit sharp.
Other SUVs in Pakistan lack many of the features. The SUV will be imported in the start and the company is expected to switch to local assembly by June next year.
Earlier in December 2019 the former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad gifted the same car to Prime Minister Imran Khan
The models introduced by new companies will be considered for duty relaxations at the end of Automotive Development Policy 2016-2021.
Master Changan Motors unveils the all-new Changan ... 11:08 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Master Changan Motors Limited has proudly unveiled the latest generation, Pakistan’s first Euro-5 ...
- Proton launches X70 SUV crossover in Pakistan01:46 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Probe finds Sukkur top cops guilty for murder of Faisalabad lawyer01:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Karachi cop saves the day by extinguishing fire on electric pole ...12:20 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Shafqat Mehmood announces formulation of education policy for Pakistan11:29 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Pak Vs NZ: Pakistan set target of 164 runs for Kiwis11:03 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston self isolates after co-worker tests positive for ...04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiance Mahmood Choudhry to have a ‘Destination ...01:57 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Naimal Khawar makes a happy bridesmaid on her sister's Mayoun!12:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
-
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020