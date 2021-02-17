Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome a baby boy
Web Desk
06:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome a baby boy
Share

Congratulations are in order for Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who have welcomed their first child - a baby boy.

Page Six reported that the couple was seen out and about in a blissful mood with their newborn baby. The HBO stars are yet to announce the name of their new arrival.

Harington's spokesperson confirmed to the publication that the couple welcomed a baby boy and are “very, very happy!”

The pictures of the trio soon started making rounds on social media, as the adorable family casually strolled through the streets with Leslie cradling the newborn.

Earlier in September last year, the couple confirmed that they were all set to welcome their first child together.

Harington and Leslie met on the sets of the mega-hit HBO show as on-screen lovers 'Jon Snow' and 'Ygritte.' They tied the knot in 2018 after having dated for six long years.

GOT stars Kit Harrington, Rose Leslie are ... 12:15 PM | 28 Sep, 2020

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are parents-to-be! The “Game of Thrones" stars are expecting their first child ...

More From This Category
'Pawri horai hai' girl Dananeer aspires to become ...
06:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
B-Town actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for ...
06:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Ahad Raza Mir’s Bollywood lookalike Gurfateh ...
05:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Mahira Khan wishes to keep her love life under ...
04:18 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Priyanka Chopra hopes for harmony between ...
03:50 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Malala Yousafzai receives threats from fake ...
03:05 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Pawri horai hai' girl Dananeer aspires to become a CSS officer
06:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr