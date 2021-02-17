Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome a baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who have welcomed their first child - a baby boy.

Page Six reported that the couple was seen out and about in a blissful mood with their newborn baby. The HBO stars are yet to announce the name of their new arrival.

Harington's spokesperson confirmed to the publication that the couple welcomed a baby boy and are “very, very happy!”

The pictures of the trio soon started making rounds on social media, as the adorable family casually strolled through the streets with Leslie cradling the newborn.

Earlier in September last year, the couple confirmed that they were all set to welcome their first child together.

Harington and Leslie met on the sets of the mega-hit HBO show as on-screen lovers 'Jon Snow' and 'Ygritte.' They tied the knot in 2018 after having dated for six long years.