Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19

07:36 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
WASHINGTON – The eldest son of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday.

Donald Trump Jr., 42 has been quarantining himself at his hunting cabin ever since the result came out at the start of this week.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines," according to the statement.

He is the second of the president's children to test positive.

President’s younger son Barron, 14 also contracted the virus but made a quick recovery.

So far, there are a total of 12.3 million cases of the coronavirus in the United States, while as many as 260,427 have died from the infection.

