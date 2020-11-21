Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19
Share
WASHINGTON – The eldest son of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday.
Donald Trump Jr., 42 has been quarantining himself at his hunting cabin ever since the result came out at the start of this week.
"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines," according to the statement.
He is the second of the president's children to test positive.
President’s younger son Barron, 14 also contracted the virus but made a quick recovery.
So far, there are a total of 12.3 million cases of the coronavirus in the United States, while as many as 260,427 have died from the infection.
-
- Online system for traffic fine payment launched in Lahore08:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
-
- Saudi Arabia hosts first G20 summit in an Arab nation07:30 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Firdous bowls Sawar out at Governor House (Video)07:09 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- First VELO Sound Station receives mixed reaction in Pakistan06:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette during wedding shoot06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir Bhutto’s Nikkah look03:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020