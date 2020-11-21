Online system for traffic fine payment launched in Lahore
LAHORE - Electronic traffic fine payment system is officially launched in Lahore by Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA). It is likely that the step has been taken due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases across the country.
The new e-payment service eradicates the need of physically going to the bank for the payment of fines. It also enables the citizens to pay their fine and collect their documents back from the traffic warden on the spot.
According to a PSCA spokesperson, the e-payment can be done in two ways:
Through ATM and through online banking
This step will not only create ease for the general public but will also reduce corruption, make the entire process more transparent and restore faith in the traffic police department.
