Ahad Raza Mir’s Bollywood lookalike Gurfateh Pirzada leaves the Internet shocked
Web Desk
05:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Ahad Raza Mir’s Bollywood lookalike Gurfateh Pirzada leaves the Internet shocked
Share

2020 has been full of surprises with the Internet spotting an astonishing number of doppelgangers. 

With numerous doppelgangers of our favourite stars popping up on social media, it comes as no big surprise to spot Yeh Dil Mera star Ahad Raza Mir's lookalike on the other side of the border, India. The fans have been going gaga over the uncanny resemblance.

Produced by Karan Johar and starring new talent, Netflix Guilty star Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, who was highly appreciated for his spectacular performance, now has caught the eye due to his uncanny resemblance with our very own heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir.

Here are the some pictures to draw comparison:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

Mir's fans had been drooling over the newcomer, stating him “Indian twin”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

Apart from the spontaneous likeness, Pirzada and Mir also seem to twin as they are often pictured sporting the same style of dressing.

On the work front, soon Mir will be seen in Zee 5 Dhoop ki Deewar opposite Sajal Aly.

Pakistan's Maryam Noor shares uncanny resemblance ... 06:10 PM | 15 Feb, 2021

2020 has been full of surprises with the Internet spotting an astonishing number of doppelgangers. This time around, ...

More From This Category
'Pawri horai hai' girl Dananeer aspires to become ...
06:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
B-Town actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for ...
06:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose ...
06:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Mahira Khan wishes to keep her love life under ...
04:18 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Priyanka Chopra hopes for harmony between ...
03:50 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Malala Yousafzai receives threats from fake ...
03:05 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Pawri horai hai' girl Dananeer aspires to become a CSS officer
06:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr