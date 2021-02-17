Ahad Raza Mir’s Bollywood lookalike Gurfateh Pirzada leaves the Internet shocked

2020 has been full of surprises with the Internet spotting an astonishing number of doppelgangers.

With numerous doppelgangers of our favourite stars popping up on social media, it comes as no big surprise to spot Yeh Dil Mera star Ahad Raza Mir's lookalike on the other side of the border, India. The fans have been going gaga over the uncanny resemblance.

Produced by Karan Johar and starring new talent, Netflix Guilty star Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, who was highly appreciated for his spectacular performance, now has caught the eye due to his uncanny resemblance with our very own heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir.

Here are the some pictures to draw comparison:

Mir's fans had been drooling over the newcomer, stating him “Indian twin”.

Apart from the spontaneous likeness, Pirzada and Mir also seem to twin as they are often pictured sporting the same style of dressing.

On the work front, soon Mir will be seen in Zee 5 Dhoop ki Deewar opposite Sajal Aly.