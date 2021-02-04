Kangana Ranaut's tweets deleted, Twitter says posts in violation of company rules

Kangana Ranaut tweets were deleted by Twitter on Thursday for 'violating' the platform's rules on hate speech.

Ranaut's deleted tweets were related to the farmer protests after celebrities like pop icon Rihanna, former adult star Mia Khalifa and environmentalist Greta Thunberg expressed their support for the agitating farmers.

Addressing the concerns of deleted tweets, Twitter said in a statement: "We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options,"

Ranaut attacked pop star, Rihanna, over her recent post on the farmer protests in Delhi asking her to stay out of such matters:

"No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

One of the deleted tweets addressed cricketer Rohit Sharma's post where the actress openly bashed him:

Moreover, the B-Town diva did not hold back from calling the climate activist Greta Thunberg a "rat" for her comments on the protests:

No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school. https://t.co/vbN5yJt897 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Previously, the 33-year-old actress's account was suspended briefly on Twitter, after she called for the beheading of producers of a TV show.