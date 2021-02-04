Myanmar army blocks WhatsApp, Facebook for 'stability' amid anti-coup protest

NAPAYITAW – Myanmar's military has blocked access to Facebook and WhatsApp, days after toppling the democratic government of Noble Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Officials said the social media platforms have been blocked for the sake of "stability" in the country as protests as they are being used by opposition to intensify protests against Monday's coup.

In further civil disobedience, legislators are refusing to leave their compound in the capital, while people were seen pot-banging in Yangon.

The coup, led by armed forces chief Min Aung Hlaing, installed an 11-member junta, ending the civilian rule, which was saw by country in 2011 in result of democratic reforms.

The military claimed that an election in November had been fraudulent - though the country's election commission has rejected all such allegations.

The elected civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, along with President Win Myint were detained following the coup and on Wednesday police filed charges against them.

The charges against her include possession of unlawful communication devices - walkie-talkies used by her security staff, BBC reported

President Myint is accused of breaching Covid rules while campaigning for last November's election.

On February 1, the army declared a year-long state of emergency and handed power to the commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing.

Soldiers have been deployed to the streets of the capital, Naypyidaw, and the largest city, Yangon, where they have erected blockades on major roads.

A small protest was held in front of a university in Myanmar's second city, Mandalay, with reports of four arrests.

In Yangon, residents banged cooking pots for a second night running.