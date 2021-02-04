Feb 5 – Pakistan marks Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis will mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday to express their full support to the just struggle of the people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

It will be a public holiday and preparations are in full swing to observe the day to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of held Kashmir in August last year in breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the occupied territory has been under a lockdown.

The day will also be marked to expose worst ever oppression perpetrated by India against Kashmiris in the held-Valley.

On the occasion, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.

Solidarity walks will be arranged in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and four provincial headquarters.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

In Punjab, several government departments will hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings at all levels. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has appealed to public to actively participate in these rallies and gatherings.

In Lahore, major and small political parties besides several social, academic and non-governmental organizations are also finalizing their arrangements to hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings, according to state broadcaster.

Meanwhile, protest rallies will be organized in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan’s three divisions to condemn state terrorism and brutalities of Modi government against Kashmiri people.