Kashmir Ko Haqq Do Bharat! ISPR releases Shehzad Roy’s song on Solidarity Day

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Thursday released a special song to express solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir.

The song titled “Kashmir Ko Haqq Do Bharat (India, give Kashmir its rights)”, sung by pop singer Shehzad Roy, was released on the ISPR’s official YouTube channel ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

“It focuses on showing Pakistan’s support and unity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, their ongoing freedom struggle,” read the song’s description posted by the ISPR.

Pakistan observes February 5 as Kashmir Day, with public rallies held across the country every year to express support for the people of the occupied valley.