Kashmir Ko Haqq Do Bharat! ISPR releases Shehzad Roy’s song on Solidarity Day
Web Desk
09:48 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Kashmir Ko Haqq Do Bharat! ISPR releases Shehzad Roy’s song on Solidarity Day
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Thursday released a special song to express solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir.

The song titled “Kashmir Ko Haqq Do Bharat (India, give Kashmir its rights)”, sung by pop singer Shehzad Roy, was released on the ISPR’s official YouTube channel ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

“It focuses on showing Pakistan’s support and unity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, their ongoing freedom struggle,” read the song’s description posted by the ISPR.

Pakistan observes February 5 as Kashmir Day, with public rallies held across the country every year to express support for the people of the occupied valley.

Feb 5 – Pakistan marks Kashmir Solidarity Day ... 09:13 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis will mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday to express their full support to the just ...

More From This Category
Feb 5 – Pakistan marks Kashmir Solidarity Day ...
09:13 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Army chief says people of Kashmir ...
08:07 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Kangana Ranaut's tweets deleted, Twitter says ...
08:22 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
BJP regime issued over 3 million fake domiciles ...
07:57 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
This Pakistani politician, 80, just married a ...
07:47 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
WATCH – Bilal Saeed trade blows with a couple ...
07:11 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmir Ko Haqq Do Bharat! ISPR releases Shehzad Roy’s song on Solidarity Day
09:48 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr