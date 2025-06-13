Mahira Khan reacts to unpleasant event in London

Pakistani showbiz actress Mahira Khan recently faced a highly unpleasant situation during a promotional event for her new film Love Guru in London, which she has now addressed publicly.

The incident occurred when Mahira, accompanied by Humayun Saeed, arrived at the Indo-Pak Supermarket in Ilford, London, to meet fans and promote the film. However, the situation spiraled out of control due to poor arrangements and an unmanageable crowd.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing Mahira trapped in the crowd and visibly distressed when a security guard approached her inappropriately.

The public harshly criticized the organizers. In the chaos, Humayun Saeed stepped in promptly, shielding Mahira and pushing the crowd back.

Recently, Mahira and Humayun discussed the incident on a private TV show. Mahira said she is a strong woman and usually doesn’t ask for help, but shares a unique understanding with Humayun. The moment she felt distressed, he sensed it and came to her aid immediately.

Humayun Saeed stated that he would always help any woman in distress, not just Mahira.