What is Kiswah, who makes the cloth which covers holy Kaaba?

MAKKAH – In accordance with the annual tradition, the holy Kaaba is draped with a new covering, called Kiswah, every year.

The ritual used to perform on the ninth or tenth day of Dhul Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar. This year, it will be replaced on first Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

Reports said the factory, which is dedicated to manufacture the new cover every year, has prepared the new covering. Hundreds of kilogrammes of silk, gold and silver are used in manufacturing of Kiswah.

The factor named as Al-Kiswah Factory is located at 10 minutes distance from the Masjid Al-Haram.

Meanwhile, the lower part of the Kiswah has been raised about three meters and the area beneath has been covered with white cotton fabric in preparation for Hajj.

The same procedure is repeated annually before the Hajj season in order to protect the black cloth, as some pilgrims touch it while circling the Kaaba.