Ramsha Khan celebrates birthday amid "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan" promotions

In the midst of busy promotions for their movie "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan", talented actress Ramsha Khan recently celebrated her birthday with her crew. The delightful occasion called for a cake-filled celebration, where laughter and joy filled the air.

Khan, known for her stellar performances and captivating screen presence, decided to take a momentary pause from her hectic schedule to mark her special day. Surrounded by her dedicated crew members, who have become like family to her, the atmosphere was abuzz with excitement and camaraderie.

Khan's co-stars, Mehwish Hayat and Shehryaar Munawar, enthusiastically joined in the celebration as the actress gracefully cut into her birthday cake. Donning an elegant dark maroon loose kurta adorned with exquisite gold embroidery, she completed her look with minimal gold earrings and a sophisticated bun, the Hum Tum actress exuded effortless elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Many of her close friends and fans wishes her, expressing their love and affection of the 29-year-old.

On the work front, she was last seen in Sinf-e-Aahan, Shehnai, Ghisi Piti Muhabbat, Ishqiya, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Khud Parast, Mah-e-Tamaam and Shahrukh ki Saliyaan.