10:40 AM | 2 May, 2022
Watch: Babar Azam stitches Ghilaf-e-Kaaba in Saudi Arabia
MAKKAH – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam got an opportunity to join the team of craftsmen who do embroidery work on Kiswa – the black cloth that covers Kabaa, the holiest place for Muslims.

Babar Azam won the honour during his visit to Saudi Arab to perform Umrah. He shared a video on Instagram showing him doing needlework using gold thread on Ghilaf-e-Kaaba.

“Kiswah - The blessed Ghilaafe Ka’aba! Grateful to Allah SWT for this great honour & opportunity. In sha Allah, this will be part of Next Kiswah on the beloved Ka’aba Shareef,” he captioned the post.

Kiswa draped annually on the 9th day of the Islamic month of Zul Haj ever year, the day pilgrims leave for the plains of Mount Arafat during the Hajj.

The embroidery is said to contain 15 kg of gold threads. It consists of 47 pieces of cloth and each piece is 14m long and 101 cm wide. 

