Religious minister reacts over two Eids' controversy in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Religious Affairs and Harmony Abdul Shakoor has shared his two cents as the Shawwal moon sighting controversy again hit the country this year.
On Sunday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced that Eid will be observed on May 3 (Tuesday) as the body received no credible testimony of moon sighting in the country.
However, the PTI government in KP announced that the first day of Eid will be marked on May 2 (Monday).
Speaking on the matter, the religious minister said that the Ruet-e-Hilal committee is an independent body and the federal government could not dictate it.
“What we can do is to request the central committee to not reject testimonies,” Shakoor said.
Last month, the newly-appointed religious minister vowed that Eid will be marked on same day across Pakistan. Shakoor said that he himself will evaluate the evidence of moon sighting.
Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday as Shawwal moon not ... 06:49 PM | 1 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will celebrate the first day of Eid ul Fitr on Tuesday (May 3) as the moon for the month of ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Religious minister reacts over two Eids' controversy in Pakistan11:16 AM | 2 May, 2022
-
- World celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor today10:16 AM | 2 May, 2022
- PML-N minister Ahsan Iqbal trolled for ‘stealing’ PTI’s ...09:47 AM | 2 May, 2022
- HRCP calls for withdrawal of blasphemy cases against PTI leadership09:09 AM | 2 May, 2022
- Maya Ali laments prolonged power outages in Pakistan06:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat’s bold photo sets internet on fire05:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Saba Qamar dazzles at the premiere of her film "Ghabrana Nahi Hai"05:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022