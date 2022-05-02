Religious minister reacts over two Eids' controversy in Pakistan
Web Desk
11:16 AM | 2 May, 2022
Religious minister reacts over two Eids' controversy in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Religious Affairs and Harmony Abdul Shakoor has shared his two cents as the Shawwal moon sighting controversy again hit the country this year. 

On Sunday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced that Eid will be observed on May 3 (Tuesday) as the body received no credible testimony of moon sighting in the country. 

However, the PTI government in KP announced that the first day of Eid will be marked on May 2 (Monday). 

Speaking on the matter, the religious minister said that the Ruet-e-Hilal committee is an independent body and the federal government could not dictate it.

“What we can do is to request the central committee to not reject testimonies,” Shakoor said. 

Last month, the newly-appointed religious minister vowed that Eid will be marked on same day across Pakistan. Shakoor said that he himself will evaluate the evidence of moon sighting.

