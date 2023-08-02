Imran Khan gets no immediate relief from SC in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court turned down on Wednesday a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman seeking an immediate order to halt his trial in the Toshakhana case, saying it would take up the case after the high court’s decision.
A three-member bench, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali, issued the ruling on his appeal filed against the Islamabad High Court's order rejecting a stay order in the case.
Justice Yahya directed the former premier to wait for the decision of the IHC, adding that he was surprised over the PTI chief’s petition as it was filed despite the previous order of the apex court.
When Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Harris said the case would be taken up by the high court tomorrow (Thursday), Justice Yahya remarked that the IHC might issue the verdict being desired by the PTI chief.
Later, the bench issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan and adjourned the hearing till August 4.
Last year, a reference was filed against Imran Khan by lawmakers of the PDM government accusing him of not sharing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations.
The ECP had concluded the case in October last year that the PTI chief filed false statements regarding the gifts.
The electoral watchdog subsequently disqualified Imran Khan for being dishonest and submitted a petition with the sessions court seeking criminal proceedings against the PTI chief.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
