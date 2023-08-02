Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan gets no immediate relief from SC in Toshakhana case

02:39 PM | 2 Aug, 2023
Imran Khan gets no immediate relief from SC in Toshakhana case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court turned down on Wednesday a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman seeking an immediate order to halt his trial in the Toshakhana case, saying it would take up the case after the high court’s decision.  

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali, issued the ruling on his appeal filed against the Islamabad High Court's order rejecting a stay order in the case. 

Justice Yahya directed the former premier to wait for the decision of the IHC, adding that he was surprised over the PTI chief’s petition as it was filed despite the previous order of the apex court.  

When Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Harris said the case would be taken up by the high court tomorrow (Thursday), Justice Yahya remarked that the IHC might issue the verdict being desired by the PTI chief. 

Later, the bench issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan and adjourned the hearing till August 4.

Last year, a reference was filed against Imran Khan by lawmakers of the PDM government accusing him of not sharing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations.

The ECP had concluded the case in October last year that the PTI chief filed false statements regarding the gifts.

The electoral watchdog subsequently disqualified Imran Khan for being dishonest and submitted a petition with the sessions court seeking criminal proceedings against the PTI chief.

'Sold gifts through my military secretary,' Imran Khan tells judge at Toshakhana case hearing

Pakistan

Three-year-old paralysed in KP as Pakistan reports second polio case of 2023

12:19 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

ECP defers Imran Khan's indictment in contempt case till August 22

09:52 AM | 2 Aug, 2023

'Sold gifts through my military secretary,' Imran Khan tells judge at Toshakhana case hearing

11:11 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

80-year-old woman allegedly raped in Rahim Yar Khan

03:31 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

BISE DG Khan announces Matric Result 2023 (Check results here)

10:53 AM | 31 Jul, 2023

Former KP CM Mahmood Khan ousted from PTI for joining Pervez Khattak’s party 

01:20 PM | 29 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Imran Khan gets no immediate relief from SC in Toshakhana case

02:39 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 2 August, 2023

08:44 AM | 2 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.

Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.

More to follow... 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 2, 2023

PKR 222,100Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (2 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: