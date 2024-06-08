Search

Earthquake jolts Swat, other KP areas

03:55 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook Swat district and others areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. 

The tremors struck at a depth of 188 kilometres, with its epicentre located in Afghanistan-Tajikstan border region, said the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) that holds the responsibility for seismic monitoring and tsunami and related activities in the country. 

People came out of their houses out of fear. However, there are no reports of damages. 

Earlier this week, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Monday. 

The quake's epicenter was 15km from Karachi in northeast, with a depth of 22 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, DHA phase II, Old City area, II Changrigarh Road and others areas.

