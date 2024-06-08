Earthquake jolts Swat, other KP areas

PESHAWAR – A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook Swat district and others areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.
The tremors struck at a depth of 188 kilometres, with its epicentre located in Afghanistan-Tajikstan border region, said the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) that holds the responsibility for seismic monitoring and tsunami and related activities in the country.
People came out of their houses out of fear. However, there are no reports of damages.
Earlier this week, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Monday.
The quake's epicenter was 15km from Karachi in northeast, with a depth of 22 kilometers.
Tremors were felt in Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, DHA phase II, Old City area, II Changrigarh Road and others areas.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300.00
|303.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.00
|356.00
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.20
|59.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.30
|26.60
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.50
|74.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
