Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Business

Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan for April 2024

Web Desk
01:01 PM | 4 Apr, 2024
Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan for April 2024
Source: File Photo

Suzuki GD 110s is one of stylish entry-level bikes in Pakistan. Suzuki's front runner offers comfortable ride without any compromise on power or fuel efficiency.

The bike allows riders to maintain style and make a lasting impression on the road, while its brand value, parts availability and resale make it more reliable for buyers.

Suzuki 110s is a fashionable and pleasant bike. With the addition of headlights, taillights, a sleek design, and a body form, it provides roadside attraction to make you the standout rider.

Suzuki 110s latest price in Pakistan

The price of Suzuki GD 110s is Rs352,000 in April 2024 in Pakistan

Suzuki 110s

Specification & Features Suzuki GD 110S
Engine 113 cc, Single-cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air-cooled
Compression Ratio 9.5:1
Fuel Tank Capacity 9.0 liters
Dimensions (mm) 1,900 x 750 x 1,050
Wheelbase 1,215 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Dry Weight 108 kg
Transmission 4-speed mesh
Front Tire Size 2.5 mm, 17 inches
Rear Tire Size 2.75 mm, 17 inches
Starting System Electric and Kick Starter
Ignition System Capacitor Discharge Ignition (CDI)
Front Suspension Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped
Rear Suspension Swing-Arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damped Spring
Rear Suspension Adjustment 5 ways adjustable
Mileage Approx. 35 km/l
Resale Value Moderate
Competitors Honda Pridor, Yamaha YB 125Z, Yamaha YB 125Z-DX

Suzuki 110s Installment Plan 2024

Installment Plan Plan 1 Plan 2
Down Payment 25percent (Rs. 88,000) 50percent (Rs. 176,000)
Duration / Monthly Installments 24 Months 18 Months
Installment Per Month Rs. 11,000 (Till 23rd Month) Rs. 9,800 (Till 17th Month)
Last Installment / 24th Month Installment Rs. 11,000 Rs. 9,400

Suzuki GS 150 latest price, installment plans in Pakistan April 2024

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

11:25 AM | 5 Apr, 2024

IMF Executive Board meeting on Pakistan to be held in late April

09:45 AM | 5 Apr, 2024

'Pakistan Honour Card Scheme' launched for top taxpayers

10:26 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Trader Friendly Scheme 2024: What's the last date to register?

05:26 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Sialkot Airport to remain shut down from May 6 to May 18

04:51 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Punjab sets wheat support price at Rs3,900 per 40kg

03:13 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Suzuki Cultus latest price in April 2024 in Pakistan

Business

04:15 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Latest update on Honda CD 70 price, installment plan April 2024

10:01 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Shares soar at PSX as benchmark KSE-100 crosses 68000 mark for first ...

09:05 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Good news for Utility Stores employees as govt approves additional ...

11:05 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

750 Prize bond 2024 – All you need to know about Balloting, Draw ...

02:00 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Sialkot International Airport jobs 2024; here's how to apply!

03:26 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Bulls dominate trade floor as PSX reaches all-time high

Advertisement

Latest

05:06 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

US extends work permits validity for some immigrants: Details inside

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 5 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 750.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.89 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.69 729.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: