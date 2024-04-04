Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan for April 2024

Suzuki GD 110s is one of stylish entry-level bikes in Pakistan. Suzuki's front runner offers comfortable ride without any compromise on power or fuel efficiency.
The bike allows riders to maintain style and make a lasting impression on the road, while its brand value, parts availability and resale make it more reliable for buyers.
Suzuki 110s is a fashionable and pleasant bike. With the addition of headlights, taillights, a sleek design, and a body form, it provides roadside attraction to make you the standout rider.
The price of Suzuki GD 110s is Rs352,000 in April 2024 in Pakistan
|Specification & Features
|Suzuki GD 110S
|Engine
|113 cc, Single-cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air-cooled
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|9.0 liters
|Dimensions (mm)
|1,900 x 750 x 1,050
|Wheelbase
|1,215 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Dry Weight
|108 kg
|Transmission
|4-speed mesh
|Front Tire Size
|2.5 mm, 17 inches
|Rear Tire Size
|2.75 mm, 17 inches
|Starting System
|Electric and Kick Starter
|Ignition System
|Capacitor Discharge Ignition (CDI)
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped
|Rear Suspension
|Swing-Arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damped Spring
|Rear Suspension Adjustment
|5 ways adjustable
|Mileage
|Approx. 35 km/l
|Resale Value
|Moderate
|Competitors
|Honda Pridor, Yamaha YB 125Z, Yamaha YB 125Z-DX
|Installment Plan
|Plan 1
|Plan 2
|Down Payment
|25percent (Rs. 88,000)
|50percent (Rs. 176,000)
|Duration / Monthly Installments
|24 Months
|18 Months
|Installment Per Month
|Rs. 11,000 (Till 23rd Month)
|Rs. 9,800 (Till 17th Month)
|Last Installment / 24th Month Installment
|Rs. 11,000
|Rs. 9,400
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
