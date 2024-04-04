Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan for April 2024

Suzuki GD 110s is one of stylish entry-level bikes in Pakistan. Suzuki's front runner offers comfortable ride without any compromise on power or fuel efficiency.

The bike allows riders to maintain style and make a lasting impression on the road, while its brand value, parts availability and resale make it more reliable for buyers.

Suzuki 110s is a fashionable and pleasant bike. With the addition of headlights, taillights, a sleek design, and a body form, it provides roadside attraction to make you the standout rider.

Suzuki 110s latest price in Pakistan

The price of Suzuki GD 110s is Rs352,000 in April 2024 in Pakistan

Suzuki 110s

Specification & Features Suzuki GD 110S Engine 113 cc, Single-cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air-cooled Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel Tank Capacity 9.0 liters Dimensions (mm) 1,900 x 750 x 1,050 Wheelbase 1,215 mm Ground Clearance 140 mm Dry Weight 108 kg Transmission 4-speed mesh Front Tire Size 2.5 mm, 17 inches Rear Tire Size 2.75 mm, 17 inches Starting System Electric and Kick Starter Ignition System Capacitor Discharge Ignition (CDI) Front Suspension Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped Rear Suspension Swing-Arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damped Spring Rear Suspension Adjustment 5 ways adjustable Mileage Approx. 35 km/l Resale Value Moderate Competitors Honda Pridor, Yamaha YB 125Z, Yamaha YB 125Z-DX

Suzuki 110s Installment Plan 2024