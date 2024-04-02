Search

Pakistan

Suzuki GS 150 latest price, installment plans in Pakistan April 2024

08:38 PM | 2 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Suzuki GS 150 has managed to hold strong position in Pakistani motorcycle market despite competition due to its strong engine and comfortable ride. 

The one of the most-selling variant manufactured by Japanese company offers classic looks with round-shaped headlight. It features retro designed analogue speedometer & techometer.

Engine Capacity

Suzuki GS 150 is equipped with 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled & OHC engine. Featuring five-speed gear system, it is equipped with CDI and electric and kick-start system.

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan 

As of April 2024, the Suzuki GS 150 is available for Rs382,000 in Pakistan. 

Suzuki 150 Zero Markup Installment Plans 

The company offers flexible installment plans for Suzuki GS 150 through company owned outlets only. The motorbikes are provided to customers on installments through an easy and hassle-free process.

Two-Year Installment Plan with 25% Down Payment

The customers pay Rs95,500 (25%) as advance payment to book the Suzuki GS 150. Later, the buyer pays Rs11,940 per month installment for 24 months. 

18-Month Installment Plan with 50% Advance Payment

Down Payment Rs191,000 (50%)

Per Month Installment - (Till 17th Month) Rs10,700

18th Month Installment - (Last Installment) Rs9,100

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 April 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 281.15
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.93 746.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.19 912.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.67 729.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

