Suzuki GS 150 latest price, installment plans in Pakistan April 2024

LAHORE – Suzuki GS 150 has managed to hold strong position in Pakistani motorcycle market despite competition due to its strong engine and comfortable ride.
The one of the most-selling variant manufactured by Japanese company offers classic looks with round-shaped headlight. It features retro designed analogue speedometer & techometer.
Suzuki GS 150 is equipped with 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled & OHC engine. Featuring five-speed gear system, it is equipped with CDI and electric and kick-start system.
As of April 2024, the Suzuki GS 150 is available for Rs382,000 in Pakistan.
The company offers flexible installment plans for Suzuki GS 150 through company owned outlets only. The motorbikes are provided to customers on installments through an easy and hassle-free process.
Two-Year Installment Plan with 25% Down Payment
The customers pay Rs95,500 (25%) as advance payment to book the Suzuki GS 150. Later, the buyer pays Rs11,940 per month installment for 24 months.
18-Month Installment Plan with 50% Advance Payment
Down Payment Rs191,000 (50%)
Per Month Installment - (Till 17th Month) Rs10,700
18th Month Installment - (Last Installment) Rs9,100
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.93
|746.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.19
|912.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.67
|729.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
