Suzuki GS 150 latest price, installment plans in Pakistan April 2024

LAHORE – Suzuki GS 150 has managed to hold strong position in Pakistani motorcycle market despite competition due to its strong engine and comfortable ride.

The one of the most-selling variant manufactured by Japanese company offers classic looks with round-shaped headlight. It features retro designed analogue speedometer & techometer.

Engine Capacity

Suzuki GS 150 is equipped with 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled & OHC engine. Featuring five-speed gear system, it is equipped with CDI and electric and kick-start system.

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

As of April 2024, the Suzuki GS 150 is available for Rs382,000 in Pakistan.

Suzuki 150 Zero Markup Installment Plans

The company offers flexible installment plans for Suzuki GS 150 through company owned outlets only. The motorbikes are provided to customers on installments through an easy and hassle-free process.

Two-Year Installment Plan with 25% Down Payment

The customers pay Rs95,500 (25%) as advance payment to book the Suzuki GS 150. Later, the buyer pays Rs11,940 per month installment for 24 months.

18-Month Installment Plan with 50% Advance Payment

Down Payment Rs191,000 (50%)

Per Month Installment - (Till 17th Month) Rs10,700

18th Month Installment - (Last Installment) Rs9,100