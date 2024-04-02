Search

Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi dating rumours take social media by storm

Web Desk
09:02 PM | 2 Apr, 2024
Larissa Bonesi dating Aryan Khan
Source: Instagram

Social media is rife with reports that Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is dating beautiful Brazilian model-turned-actress Larissa Bonesi. 

Reports suggest that Aryan Khan has been involved with Larissa Bonesi for sometime now. It all started when an internet user noticed that Aryan was following the actress and her mother Renata Bonesi. Recently, Larissa’s mother received a gift from Aryan's clothing brand D’yavol X.

In an old video now doing rounds on the internet, Aryan Khan can be seen attending a concert with Larissa, who has also worked his apparel brand D’yavol X. The brand featured Shah Rukh Khan and recently Suhana Khan as well.

Larissa and Aryan have not yet reacted to the rumours surrounding their relationship. However, the bond seems to have evolved between Aryan’s sister Suhana as Larissa. The Archies stars also follow each other on social media. The dating reports left fans intrigued to know about Aryan’s rumoured girlfriend Larissa.

Who is Larissa Bonesi?

Larissa is a model-turned-actress from Brazil. She was born in March 1990. She started off modeling at the age of 12 and relocated to India a few years ago. Her professional realm expands across multilingual industries. The talented diva has worked in the Bollywood, Telugu and Punjabi industries.

