Ex-Azad Kashmir PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir's former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been held in capital city Islamabad on Sunday night.

Islamabad police spokesperson confirmed the detention of Ilyas who was arrested in case registered against him. The former premier of AJK is facing multiple cases including attacking a private company's office.

Police said Ilyas was detained after detailed investigation and legal proceedings. A case was filed by former PM's chief security officer who accused Tanveer Ilyas of attempting to seize the central offices and documents of a shopping mall.

Former AJK premier, and group of armed individuals, reportedly stormed centaurus mall's office by breaking the lock, but their attempt was foiled by security guards.

The accused also threatened to kill certain individuals and physically assaulted the security officer.

