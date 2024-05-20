Ex-Azad Kashmir PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir's former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been held in capital city Islamabad on Sunday night.
Islamabad police spokesperson confirmed the detention of Ilyas who was arrested in case registered against him. The former premier of AJK is facing multiple cases including attacking a private company's office.
Police said Ilyas was detained after detailed investigation and legal proceedings. A case was filed by former PM's chief security officer who accused Tanveer Ilyas of attempting to seize the central offices and documents of a shopping mall.
Former AJK premier, and group of armed individuals, reportedly stormed centaurus mall's office by breaking the lock, but their attempt was foiled by security guards.
The accused also threatened to kill certain individuals and physically assaulted the security officer.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
