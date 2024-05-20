Search

Pakistan

Ex-Azad Kashmir PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas arrested in Islamabad

Web Desk
09:54 AM | 20 May, 2024
Ex-Azad Kashmir PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir's former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been held in capital city Islamabad on Sunday night.

Islamabad police spokesperson confirmed the detention of Ilyas who was arrested in case registered against him. The former premier of AJK is facing multiple cases including attacking a private company's office.

Police said Ilyas was detained after detailed investigation and legal proceedings. A case was filed by former PM's chief security officer who accused Tanveer Ilyas of attempting to seize the central offices and documents of a shopping mall. 

Former AJK premier, and group of armed individuals, reportedly stormed centaurus mall's office by breaking the lock, but their attempt was foiled by security guards. 

The accused also threatened to kill certain individuals and physically assaulted the security officer. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-May-2024/azad-kashmir-s-ex-pm-booked-for-attempting-to-occupy-centaurus-mall-in-islamabad
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:54 AM | 20 May, 2024

Ex-Azad Kashmir PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas arrested in Islamabad

09:12 AM | 20 May, 2024

Karachi board intermediate exams postponed amid heatwave alert in ...

11:59 PM | 19 May, 2024

Fire at Lahore's Sabzazar grid station leaves most parts of city in ...

10:51 PM | 19 May, 2024

Pakistani politician faces trial in UK over alleged child sex offences

10:25 PM | 19 May, 2024

Another 175 Pakistani students from Bishkek arrive in Lahore

09:45 PM | 19 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz 'waiting with great anxiety for good news' from Iran after ...

Pakistan

12:15 PM | 17 May, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz now dons Elite Police uniform during passing-out ...

11:44 AM | 17 May, 2024

SC issues show-cause notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal over ...

03:04 PM | 18 May, 2024

Salaries of federal employees likely to go by 15% in Budget 2024-25

11:25 PM | 17 May, 2024

NA suspends Tariq Bashir Cheema over abusive behaviour towards Zartaj ...

11:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

Margalla Hills on fire again!

10:57 PM | 18 May, 2024

Plane carrying 30 Pakistani students from Bishkek lands in Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

09:54 AM | 20 May, 2024

Ex-Azad Kashmir PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas arrested in Islamabad

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: