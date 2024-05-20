Turkish Foreign Minister, Pakistan Army Chief discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to discuss mutual interests, the military's media wing said Monday.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong ties between Islamabad and Ankara which are based on historical, cultural, and religious bonds.
Turkish Minister also commended Pakistan Army's efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability.
The visiting dignitary arrived in Pakistan on two-day official visit on Sunday, the Foreign Office said in a statement.
Upon his arrival, Fidan was warmly welcomed by Additional Foreign Secretary Ambassador Ahmed Naseem Warraich. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss bilateral relations and prepare for future high-level engagements.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Sep-2023/pakistan-army-chief-calls-on-turkish-president-erdogan
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.