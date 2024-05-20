Turkish Foreign Minister, Pakistan Army Chief discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to discuss mutual interests, the military's media wing said Monday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong ties between Islamabad and Ankara which are based on historical, cultural, and religious bonds.

Turkish Minister also commended Pakistan Army's efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary arrived in Pakistan on two-day official visit on Sunday, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Upon his arrival, Fidan was warmly welcomed by Additional Foreign Secretary Ambassador Ahmed Naseem Warraich. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss bilateral relations and prepare for future high-level engagements.

