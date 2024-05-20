Punjab announces early Summer Holidays amid sweltering heat

LAHORE – Punjab government has announced early summer holidays in Lahore and other Punjab schools amid sweltering heat.

The early summer holidays for all state run and private schools will start from May 25 and will continue until May 31st.

Summer Holidays 2024 Update

The government took stern measures to save children from extreme weather after extensive feedback from parents.

Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, in a video message, said the student health and safety is of paramount importance during the ongoing heat wave.

These schools have been granted conditional permission to remain open solely for exam completion.

Last week, Punjab government announced summer vacation from June 1 to August 14 for all schools in the province. Schools were also required to operate from 7am to 11:30am from Monday to Thursday to minimise exposure to extreme heat.

Read More: School Summer Holidays 2024 announced amid scorching heat