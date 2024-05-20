Punjab announces early Summer Holidays amid sweltering heat

LAHORE – Punjab government has announced early summer holidays in Lahore and other Punjab schools amid sweltering heat.
The early summer holidays for all state run and private schools will start from May 25 and will continue until May 31st.
The government took stern measures to save children from extreme weather after extensive feedback from parents.
Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, in a video message, said the student health and safety is of paramount importance during the ongoing heat wave.
These schools have been granted conditional permission to remain open solely for exam completion.
Last week, Punjab government announced summer vacation from June 1 to August 14 for all schools in the province. Schools were also required to operate from 7am to 11:30am from Monday to Thursday to minimise exposure to extreme heat.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
