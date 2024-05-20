World leaders mourn tragic death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi

TEHRAN – Condolence started pouring in from around the globe in wake of news of the death of president of Iran Ibrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash.

At least nine people, including the provincial governor, died as a helicopter crashed in northern Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

The shocking incident prompted condolences from around the world. Several countries including Pakistan expressed condolences to the people of Iran after the incident.

Qatar's Emir mourns the tragic loss

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani said: "Sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Raisi, FM Abdullahian, and the accompanying officials in the painful helicopter accident".

He extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and to the nation of Iran, its government and people.

Russia expresses grief after losing a 'true friend'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed condolences over the death of Iranian President Raisi, calling him true friend of Moscow.

In a statement, he said "We sincerely extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire friendly people of Iran. Our thoughts and hearts are with you in this sad hour."

Modi says India stands with Iran in this hard time

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Raisi's contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow." he said.

UAE extends support to Tehran after great loss

United Arab Emirates extended all out support to Tehran in this dark time, Abu Dhabi's ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan "extended deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people," over the fatal accident.

"We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families. The UAE stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time," he said conveying sincere sympathy with the Iran.

Pakistan announces Day of Mourning after Raisi' tragic death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a day of mourning to honour the deaths of President Raisi and other Iranian officials.

Sharif said "Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran.