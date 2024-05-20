World leaders mourn tragic death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi

TEHRAN – Condolence started pouring in from around the globe in wake of news of the death of president of Iran Ibrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash.
At least nine people, including the provincial governor, died as a helicopter crashed in northern Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.
The shocking incident prompted condolences from around the world. Several countries including Pakistan expressed condolences to the people of Iran after the incident.
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani said: "Sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Raisi, FM Abdullahian, and the accompanying officials in the painful helicopter accident".
He extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and to the nation of Iran, its government and people.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed condolences over the death of Iranian President Raisi, calling him true friend of Moscow.
In a statement, he said "We sincerely extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire friendly people of Iran. Our thoughts and hearts are with you in this sad hour."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Raisi's contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered.
"My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow." he said.
United Arab Emirates extended all out support to Tehran in this dark time, Abu Dhabi's ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan "extended deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people," over the fatal accident.
"We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families. The UAE stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time," he said conveying sincere sympathy with the Iran.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a day of mourning to honour the deaths of President Raisi and other Iranian officials.
Sharif said "Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
