World leaders mourn tragic death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi

20 May, 2024
World leaders mourn tragic death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisy

TEHRAN – Condolence started pouring in from around the globe in wake of news of the death of president of Iran Ibrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash.

At least nine people, including the provincial governor, died as a helicopter crashed in northern Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. 

The shocking incident prompted condolences from around the world. Several countries including Pakistan expressed condolences to the people of Iran after the incident.

Qatar's Emir mourns the tragic loss

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani said: "Sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Raisi, FM Abdullahian, and the accompanying officials in the painful helicopter accident".

He extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and to the nation of Iran, its government and people. 

Russia expresses grief after losing a 'true friend' 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed condolences over the death of Iranian President Raisi, calling him true friend of Moscow.

In a statement, he said "We sincerely extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire friendly people of Iran. Our thoughts and hearts are with you in this sad hour."

Modi says India stands with Iran in this hard time 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Raisi's contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow." he said.

UAE extends support to Tehran after great loss

United Arab Emirates extended all out support to Tehran in this dark time, Abu Dhabi's ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan "extended deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people," over the fatal accident.

"We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families. The UAE stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time," he said conveying sincere sympathy with the Iran.

Pakistan announces Day of Mourning after Raisi' tragic death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a day of mourning to honour the deaths of President Raisi and other Iranian officials.

Sharif said "Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran.

01:15 PM | 20 May, 2024

UK official explains ban on students from bringing dependents

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

