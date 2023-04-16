Zara Noor Abbas shuts down separation rumours

Gorgeous Pakistani actress, model and occasional singer Zara Noor Abbas is a diehard fan of her husband and she has shown her love for Asad Siddiqui on multiple occasions.
Since tabloids love to churn out drama, the 32-year-old diva has been rumoured to have separated from her husband.
The drama started last month when Abbas celebrated her birthday with her family and close friends, but Asad was nowhere to be seen. Prior to Abbas' birthday, Asad shared cryptic posts on his Instagram stories that gave netizens the wrong idea.
With Chhalwa actress' recent social media post, Abbas put all unsolicited rumours to rest. The Badshah Begum star took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of Asad, penning a birthday note for her darling husband.
“Happy Birthday to the kindest human being on this planet. There aren’t many people like you in this world. I wish you the healthiest life with lots and lots of happiness and success. May you have many many more. Ameen," wrote the actress.
On the work front, Abbas was recently seen in Ehd-e-Wafa, Zebaish, Phaans, Badshah Begum, Jhoom and Love Life Ka Law. She will next be seen in Aan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.30
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.20
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs169,674 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 197,907.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
