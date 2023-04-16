Zara Noor Abbas shuts down separation rumours

Gorgeous Pakistani actress, model and occasional singer Zara Noor Abbas is a diehard fan of her husband and she has shown her love for Asad Siddiqui on multiple occasions.

Since tabloids love to churn out drama, the 32-year-old diva has been rumoured to have separated from her husband.

The drama started last month when Abbas celebrated her birthday with her family and close friends, but Asad was nowhere to be seen. Prior to Abbas' birthday, Asad shared cryptic posts on his Instagram stories that gave netizens the wrong idea.

With Chhalwa actress' recent social media post, Abbas put all unsolicited rumours to rest. The Badshah Begum star took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of Asad, penning a birthday note for her darling husband.

“Happy Birthday to the kindest human being on this planet. There aren’t many people like you in this world. I wish you the healthiest life with lots and lots of happiness and success. May you have many many more. Ameen," wrote the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

On the work front, Abbas was recently seen in Ehd-e-Wafa, Zebaish, Phaans, Badshah Begum, Jhoom and Love Life Ka Law. She will next be seen in Aan.